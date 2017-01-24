Dentons Hungary names new media, telco counsel

BBJ

Tímea Bana has been appointed counsel at Dentons Hungary, which is aiming to further strengthen its technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) offering in Hungary and the CEE/SEE region, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal yesterday.

She has experience in TMT matters, regularly advising Hungarian and international media, information technology and telecommunications clients in both regulatory and commercial matters, as well as in intellectual property (IP), data protection, M&A, environmental law and general corporate matters, the press statement says.

Bana joins from another international law firm, where she was a key member of its TMT group. Prior to that, she worked as in-house legal counsel at leading Hungarian commercial television company RTL Klub, and also for Hungarian Public Television, where she was delegated to the Brussels-based Public Affairs Office of the European Broadcasting Union. She was recognized for her expertise by Chambers Europe and The Legal 500 in 2015, with the 2015 edition of Chambers Europe characterizing her as “renowned in the market for her expertise in the media sector”.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Tímea Bana to Dentons’ Budapest office. She adds significantly to our TMT sector capabilities in Hungary and across CEE/SEE, as attested by her broad expertise in TMT and IP matters. Her appointment demonstrates the role of our Budapest office as a hub for sector expertise and client service across the region,” said István Réczicza, Hungary managing partner and head of the office’s TMT practice.