Dentonsʼ Budapest office welcomes new appointment

BBJ

Susan Wang recently joined the Budapest office of law firm Dentons as head of its new CEE China Desk, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal. With her arrival, Dentons hopes to strengthen its capabilities to support Chinese investment in the CEE.

As head of Dentons’ new CEE China Desk, Wang will focus on cross-border M&A, private equity transactions, joint ventures, and other corporate initiatives, prioritizing Chinese inbound M&A activity into the CEE/SEE region.

A Chinese and U.S.-qualified lawyer, Wang previously worked in Dentons’ Beijing office, where she gained experience advising clients in cross-border transactions in a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, energy, power and natural resources. Prior to that she worked for Morrison & Foerster LLP in Shanghai, as well as King & Wood Mallesons in Beijing. She holds a BA in Law from the China University of Political Science and Law, and has also studied at the TLBU Graduate School of Law in Seoul, and at Boston University School of Law.

In November 2015, Dentons and Chinese firm Dacheng formally completed their combination to create the world’s largest law firm by lawyer headcount. Wang’s arrival and the creation of Dentons’ CEE China Desk is one example of the firm’s unrivaled capability to serve Chinese trade, M&A and investment relations across all markets, said the press release.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Susan Wang to the team. Her appointment and the creation of the CEE China Desk demonstrate the role of our Budapest office as a hub for key cross-border deals and client relationships across the CEE/SEE region,” said István Réczicza, Hungary Managing Partner at Dentons.

Tomasz Dąbrowski, Chief Executive Officer of Dentons Europe, commented: “Susan Wang’s appointment and the creation of the CEE China Desk are major steps forward in our ability to support one of the most important trade and investment relationships in today’s global economy.”