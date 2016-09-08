Deloitte welcomes new director

BBJ

Erika Lóska has been appointed the new director of Deloitte Hungary’s real estate consultancy, according to a press release issued Tuesday. Her duties include expansion of consultancy solutions and the service portfolio, as well as improving the related team.

Lóska has spent more than 19 years in the real estate business. She spent three years in operations and 16 in real estate development, sales and marketing. During her career she has gained knowledge of many areas, such as operations, leasing, office and industry real estate sales, as well as the management of renovation processes, the press statement noted.

The company expects the new professional to boost real estate consultancy services at Deloitte and to offer improved customer satisfaction, the statement notes.