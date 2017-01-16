Deloitte Hungary welcomes new senior lawyer

BBJ

Dr. Gábor Gömöri has been appointed Head of Real Estate at Deloitte Legal Erdős and Partners Law Firm, with the main responsibilities of leading and improving the firmʼs real estate advisory team, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Gömöri, a graduate of the University of Pécs, previously worked at Baker & McKenzie, TriGránit and Andrékó Kinstellar Law Firm. Throughout his career, he has dealt chiefly with real estate law and project financing, as well as mergers and acquisitions. He has experience in development, sales and operations of office buildings, malls and logistics centers, the press statement notes.

The Gömöri-led real estate team of Deloitte will be focusing on regular services, as well as strategic advisory, tenant representation, evaluation, real estate transaction support and refinancing, the statement adds.