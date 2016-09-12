Deloitte Hungary names new director

BBJ

Zoltán Pankucsi (pictured) has been named director at Deloitte Hungary’s office, taking effect from September, supporting the tax consultancy of the firm, according to a press release issued today.

Pankucsi, who served as a deputy state secretary at the Ministry for National Economy for three and a half years before joining Deloitte, has vast knowledge of administration, accounting and bookkeeping, the company states. He was part of the team responsible for restructuring the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV).

Pankucsiʼs chief duties at the Hungarian subsidiary of the international tax consultancy will include the strengthening of Deloitte’s market presence as well as boosting its tax consulting activities.

Deloitte says it is committed to helping its clients with complex professional support and offering up-to-date information on a regular basis, as well as supporting the domestic, regional and global competitiveness of companies, hence the recruitment of Pankucsi, which the company sees as a milestone in the aforementioned strategy.