CTP Hungary names new country manager

BBJ

Peter Würsching MRICS has been appointed Country Manager for Hungary at international investment and development firm CTP, according to a press release issued today.

In his new position, Würsching will be responsible for the development of the company’s growing operations in Hungary, a market CTP sees as holding excellent growth potential.

The professional has gained experience in real estate, specifically asset management and leasing of industrial properties. He joins developer CTP from MASPED First Hungarian General Forwarding, where he was responsible for the planning and execution of the Group’s development strategy. Prior to that he was Head of Asset Management at Raiffeisen Bank Hungary’s Distressed Asset Vehicle.

Würsching, a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, studied in Hungary and the Netherlands, and spent a 6-month scholarship at the European Commission in Belgium.

“It is an honor to be entrusted by CTP with the development of their operation in Hungary. I perceive it as an interesting challenge considering that CTP is a company with good prospects, market leader in the region but relatively new on the Hungarian market," said Würsching. "Taking the positive changes in the Hungarian economy, it is a good time for CTP to expand into this key location within the CEE region and for Hungarian entrepreneurs to enjoy the unrivaled services provided by CTP.”