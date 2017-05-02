ConvergenCE appoints new leasing director

BBJ

Dóra Papp Vas has been appointed leasing director of real estate firm ConvergenCE Hungary, as the firm looks to strengthen its leasing management team, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Papp Vas will be responsible for the leasing activities of the ConvergenCE-managed buildings including Eiffel Square, Kálvin Square, CityZen Offices, B52, Margit Palace and the Terrapark Next "A" and "B" offices.

Papp Vas is rejoining ConvergenCE after maternity leave; she was previously responsible for the successful letting of the Eiffel Square Office Building.