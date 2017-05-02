Your cart

ConvergenCE appoints new leasing director

 BBJ
 Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 14:07

Dóra Papp Vas has been appointed leasing director of real estate firm ConvergenCE Hungary, as the firm looks to strengthen its leasing management team, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Papp Vas will be responsible for the leasing activities of the ConvergenCE-managed buildings including Eiffel Square, Kálvin Square, CityZen Offices, B52, Margit Palace and the Terrapark Next "A" and "B" offices. 

Papp Vas is rejoining ConvergenCE after maternity leave; she was previously responsible for the successful letting of the Eiffel Square Office Building.

 

 

