Citi Hungary welcomes Service Center Site Head

BBJ

Jane Ellis has been appointed Site Head of the Citi Service Center Budapest by the Hungarian subsidiary of Citi, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal. In addition, Ellis was also named Region Head of Enterprise Supply Chain and Region Head of Citi Shared Services in Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Ellis joined Citi in 2010 and since then has held a variety of regional and global leadership roles in various functions within the Enterprise Supply Chain and Operations & Technology. Over the years at Citi prior to relocating to Hungary, she has focused on improving operations and increasing efficiency in all areas of her responsibility.

Prior to Citi, Ellis led various operations, supply chain and shared services organizations across Europe and Asia, including SmithKline Beecham, HM Treasury, Rok and National Grid plc.

Ellis holds a PhD in Commercial Relationships from Bath University. She previously served as President and Chair of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply, the world’s leading procurement professional body. She is currently Chair of the Board of Minority Supplier Development UK and is currently working towards a postgraduate diploma in Business & Personal Coaching at Chester University.

“Jane brings a wealth of experience in various senior leadership roles in the service center domain,” said Kevin A. Murray, Chief Executive Officer for Citi Hungary and Central Europe. “I am extremely pleased she joined us in Hungary to continue to expand our Citi Service Center capabilities in Budapest.”

“Our CSC Budapest strategic site was established in 2005 to serve Citi franchises in 54 countries across EMEA and globally in some functions,” said Ellis. “We have grown during the 11 years to one of the top six service centers in Hungary, with over 1,600 employees working in more than 25 functions. I am very proud to lead our highly talented, diverse team and very excited about the opportunity to support Citi’s efforts to become a career destination of choice for the best talent in Hungary as we continue to grow our CSC Budapest site,” she added.