Biggeorge Property names new board members

BBJ

Hungarian real estate firm Biggeorge Property Zrt. has named Zsolt Bozsovics and Gábor Angel as members of its board of directors, in an attempt to further strengthen its team on the market, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

With the new appointments, the Hungarian firm is seeking to make its growth and development potential more efficient. The company is currently involved in 15 real estate development projects, including two hotels and 3,000 homes, with a joint value of HUF 150 billion.

Bozsovics joins the company from White Star Real Estate, earlier AIG/Lincoln, where he held the position of development and realization director. He has almost 20 years of experience on the domestic and international real estate markets.

Angel arrives from Budapest Property Utilization and Development Plc. (BIF), where he held the position of CEO for six years. He has 15 years experience on the real estate market, and will be responsible for acquisitions and asset management in his new position.