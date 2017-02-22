Bayer Hungária Kft. appoints new CEO

BBJ

Krisztina Kárpát has been appointed CEO of Bayer Hungária Kft., a move that took effect from January 1, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal. She has retained her position as head of accounting.

Kárpát, who has experience in finance and economy, started working at the company in 2006 as Chief Accountant and held the position until 2011. In the period of 2012-2013 she worked as accounting manager in the center of the company in Leverkusen, Germany.

In 2013, she returned to Hungary, and was named the Head of accounting at the Hungarian firm, being also responsible for the CEE region at the same time.