Andrékó Kinstellar welcomes new partner

BBJ

Péter Vörös has joined the Andrékó Kinstellar law firm as a Partner and leader of the four-member Competition and Litigation practices in the Budapest office, according to a press release issued yesterday. The firm expects the arrival of the competition, litigation and environmental law expert to strengthen its position on the market.

Vörös, who has built up a sterling reputation on the market according to Andrékó Kinstellar, was recognized as a Band 1 practitioner by Chambers Europe in 2015 and as a “leading individual” in competition law by Legal 500 in the same year. From 2007, he was a partner at the Budapest office of Baker & McKenzie, where he helped maintain its Tier 1 ranking as co-head of the competition practice.

“Kinstellar has built up a recognized competition law practice in the region, which Iʼm happy to be a part of and to develop further,” Vörös said.

Vörös advises and represents clients in high-profile cartel, dominant position and consumer protection cases before Hungarian and European authorities and courts, while he has obtained merger control clearance for major transactions before the Hungarian competition authority, was involved in several complex merger control filings with the European Commission, and has coordinated numerous multi-jurisdictional merger control approvals, the press release notes. He also advises clients in state aid matters and assists them in their competition law compliance efforts by preparing policies, holding training sessions and conducting audits, the press release added.

In addition to his competition and litigation expertise, Vörös also focuses on environmental matters, where he has accumulated a wealth of experience. He has gained recognition in the environmental area by representing clients in contamination-related and other environmental administrative proceedings and lawsuits, as well as by advising clients with respect to environmental compliance.

“The firm has an impressive client roster and sizeable pipeline of transactions - the recent additions to an already impressive team of seniors and partners position us perfectly to deliver to our clients on those mandates,” said Managing Partner Csilla Andrékó. She added that Andrékó Kinstellar has implemented a strategic restructuring over the past 18 months, which has seen the arrival of several experienced senior lawyers and two new partners.