Affidea names new finance director

BBJ

Mihály Szabó has been appointed finance director of medical services provider Affidea Diagnosztika, taking effect from the end of 2016, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

In the past six years Szabó worked in a similar position at Hungarian oil and gas company MOL Group, after working at a joint subsidiary of General Electric and Qatar Petroleum.

Szabó has gained experience in numerous fields. At MOL Group, he was responsible for supporting profitability growth and synchronizing business and financial functions, as well as helping the financial integration of the Romanian subsidiary into the group.

Before that, Szabó gained experience in expenditure control, securing liquidity and accounting report systems.

In his new position, he will face the challenges of both the private sector and the public healthcare sector.