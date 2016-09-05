ABB Hungary names Country Managing Director

BBJ

Taira-Julia Lammi has been appointed Country Managing Director of engineering and technology firm ABB Hungary, taking effect on September 1, according to a press release issued last week.

In her new position, Lammi will focus on supporting the further growth of ABB Hungary, implementing transformation based on the ABB Group’s Next Level Strategy, said the release. She succeeds Tanja Vainio, who was appointed as Country Managing Director of ABB in the Czech Republic.

Lammi has been working with ABB since 1997, having held a number of roles in quality and operations development, supply chain and project management, as well as management positions.

“I am excited to join the ABB team in Hungary and bring our leading automation and power offering to our customers in industry, power and infrastructure," said Lammi. "My number one priority is to focus on our customers, and keep them satisfied and confident regarding the wide ABB portfolio. I am devoted to keeping the Hungarian ABB colleagues motivated in serving customers and bringing results in their work.”

ABB is a leading global technology company in power and automation that enables utility, industry, transport and infrastructure customers to improve their performance while lowering environmental impact. The ABB Group of companies operates in roughly 100 countries and employs about 135,000 people. Its Hungarian subsidiary, ABB Kft., was founded in 1991 and has been one of the leading providers of the Hungarian utilities and energy sector.