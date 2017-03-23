3GPP RAN welcomes Hungarian chairman

BBJ

Balázs Bertényi of Nokia Corporation has been appointed chairman of the Radio Access Network group of 3GPP, a collaboration between groups of telecommunications associations, having been elected by a majority at the second round of membership voting, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Bertényi succeeds Dino Flore of Qualcomm Inc., who served the maximum number of two terms as chairman of the RAN Technical Specification Group (TSG), which has responsibility for radio aspects, functions, requirements and interfaces for all 3GPP networks.

Bertényi has participated in 3GPP for over 15 years, gaining technical experience as a contributor in SA groups and in RAN. He has leadership experience in 3GPP, serving terms as chairman of the SA Working Group 2 (2007-2011) and chairman of the 3GPP SA Plenary (2011-2015).

“This is a great honor for me, I now look forward to getting on with the technical work and the challenges ahead, as we continue progress on specifications for 5G’s new radio technology and enhancements to LTE – with the eyes of the whole industry on us,” Bertényi said.

The 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) unites seven telecommunications standard development organizations, known as Organizational Partners, and provides their members with a stable environment to produce reports and specifications that define 3GPP technologies, according to the 3GPP website.

The project covers cellular telecommunications network technologies, including radio access, the core transport network, and service capabilities - including work on codecs, security and quality of service - and thus provides complete system specifications, the website says.