Wine and dine with a view

The Hilton Budapest is organizing a unique six-course wine dinner at its ICON Restaurant, combining dishes especially created by executive chef Csaba Horváth with wines from the Juhász Brothers’ winery in Eger. The host of the evening is winemaker Ádám Juhász.

The Juhász Brothers’ winery is situated in the meeting point of two completely different land formations, the Bükk Mountains and the Great Hungarian Plain.

“The wines produced here are an obvious result of the 1,000-year-old viti- and viniculture of the region,” the brothers (Attila, Péter, and Ádám) say on their website.

The setting for the wine dinner is also unique, with the ICON offering wonderful view of the Fishermanʼs Bastion, the Parliament and the Buda Castle District. Tickets for the dinner, which will be held on April 1 and starts at 7 p.m., cost HUF 17,200, including dinner and wine, but excluding the 10% service charge. A non-refundable 50% prepayment is required at the time of booking.

For reservations, call + 36 1 889-6712 or e-mail zsuzsanna.virag@hilton.com