VOLT Festival adds more names to line up

BBJ

The Telekom VOLT Festival, which will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year from June 27 - July 1, has added another eight new names to its line-up, which is still expected to grow further, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Organizers are offering discounted tickets until April 9.

The new additions to the line-up are: Pendulum, Years & Years, The Cult, Enter Shikari, Of Mice and Men, The Devil Wears Prada, Knife Party and Hernan Cattaneo.

“After a few years of hiatus the legendary drumʼnʼbass band Pendulum returns to Sopron with a live performance,” the organizers said in the press statement.

All the acts confirmed for the Telekom VOLT Festival 2017 thus far (in alphabetical order) are: Ellie Goulding, Enter Shikari, Fritz Kalkbrenner, Hernan Cattaneo, Imagine Dragons, Jess Glynne, Knife Party, Linkin Park, Lost Frequencies, Martin Garrix, Of Mice and Men, Pendulum live, Sigala, The Cult, The Devil Wears Prada and Years & Years.