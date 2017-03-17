Sziget fest adds Wiz Khalifa, Rita Ora to lineup

BBJ

Hungary’s Sziget Festival, widely considered one of the biggest multicultural music and arts festivals in the world, has announced the addition of Wiz Khalifa, Rita Ora and Paul Van Dyk to its 2017 lineup, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Discount tickets are available until May 31.

Wiz Khalifa performing at the Roskilde Festival 2012 (photo by Bill Ebbesen / Wikimedia Commons)

The Sziget Festival, promising a diverse program, is organized on Óbuda Island in the middle of Budapest this August 9-16, offering more than 50 program venues and music 24/7.

Confirmed acts already include Kasabian, Major Lazer, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Flume, PJ Harvey, Alt-J and many more. Wiz Khalifa and Rita Ora have been announced for the Dan Panaitescu Main Stage.

All names announced so far in alphabetical order: Alex Clare, Alt-J, Andy C, Anne-Marie, Bad Religion, Bassjackers, Bearʼs Den, Billy Talent, Cashmere Cat, Charli XCX, ChefʼSpecial, Clean Bandit, Crystal Fighters, Danny Brown, De Staat, Dimenson, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, DJ Shadow, Dubioza Kollektiv, Flume, Fritz Kalkbrenner, George Ezra, GTA, GusGus, Her, Interpol, Jagwar Ma, Jamie Cullum, Kasabian, Kensington, Leningrad, León, Mac Demarco, Major Lazer, Mando Diao, Maurice West, Metronomy, Nervo, Nothing but Thieves, OH Wonder, Oliver Heldens, Paul Van Dyk, PJ Harvey, Rita Ora, Ronem, Rudimental live, Steve Aoki, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, The Courteeners, The Kills, The Naked and Famous, The Prett, Reckless, The Strypes, The Vaccines, Tom Odell, Two Door Cinema Club, Valentino Khan, Vince Staples, W&W, Watsky, Weval, White Lies, and Wiz Khalifa.