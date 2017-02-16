Project DANTE kicks off with aim of freeing up Danube water transport

BBJ

This Friday, February 17, sees the kick-off event for the DANTE (Danube Transnational Program) project, led by Pro Danube Management Austria. DANTE aims at identifying and then eliminating administrative barriers for inland waterway transport (IWT) on the Danube and its navigable tributaries.

The event runs from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. at the Danube Commission (Benczúr utca 25 in District VI). It is a joint initiative between the private sector and the national public authorities responsible for administrative barriers.

The project focuses on five thematic areas related to administrative barriers: border police, tax & customs; navigation/traffic control authorities; port authorities/administrations; waterway and canal administrations; and other relevant authorities imposing barriers (e.g. health control, disaster management, etc).

The project dovetails with a wider policy initiative recently launched by Pro Danube called the “Green Deal for Danube River Transport,” which aims to create an improved long-term policy framework for Danube IWT that is based on stakeholder commitments.

While DANTE deals with passenger and cargo operators, a parallel project called DAPhNE (the Danube Ports Network) aims at the balanced development of Danube ports as eco-friendly, multimodal hubs for the transport system in the region, and to turn them into catalysts for economic growth and the creation of high-value jobs.

To reserve a place at the event, those interested can e-mail Róbert Rafael at rafael@prodanube.eu. More about the project can be found at interreg-danube.eu/approved-projects/dante.

