Postmodern Jukebox returns to Budapest in March

BBJ

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ), described as "a rotating music collective" and known for reworking popular music into vintage genres such as swing and jazz, returns to Budapest for a big concert at the Papp László Budapest Sports Arena on March 27, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The groupʼs latest European tour is set to begin on February 27 at the 02 Academy in Bournemouth, U.K., following the success of the sellout 75-date tour of Europe in 2016, after which the band embarked on a 16-city tour of Australia and New Zealand, as well as a 45-stop North American tour in the fall.

Founded by arranger and pianist Scott Bradlee in 2011, Postmodern Jukebox performs modern pop hits in a reimagined and unique style, touching on the swing classics of the 1920s.

There are currently 70 rotating cast members involved in the project, some of whom are notable names, others up-and-coming talents, bringing to life a breathtaking and unique show.