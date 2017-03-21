Pink to return to Budapest’s Sziget Festival

BBJ

Pink has confirmed to perform at Hungary’s summer Sziget Festival once again, opening the headline slot of the seven-day festival on August 9, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Discount tickets are available until May 31.

Pink performing at a concert in 2013 (photo: Wikimedia Commons / Allisonnik)

Since her debut in 2000, Pink (Alecia Moore) has released seven albums, sold over 60 million albums, over 130 million singles, and over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide, and has had 14 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1). In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, six MTV Video Music Awards, two MTV Europe Awards, two Peopleʼs Choice Awards, and was named Billboardʼs "Woman of the Year" in 2013. Her global The Truth About Love Tour played 142 shows in 13 countries.

Passes are still available for the Sziget Festival, both 7-day and 5-day passes. The first two days, August 9-10, are not included in the 5-day passes. Day tickets are available for all seven days. Tickets for a discount price are available until May 31.

An updated list of all names announced so far in alphabetical order: Alex Clare, Alt-J, Andy C, Anne-Marie, Bad Religion, Bassjackers, Bearʼs Den, Billy Talent, Cashmere Cat, Charli XCX, ChefʼSpecial, Clean Bandit, Crystal Fighters, Danny Brown, De Staat, Dimenson, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, DJ Shadow, Dubioza Kollektiv, Flume, Fritz Kalkbrenner, George Ezra, GTA, GusGus, Her, Interpol, Jagwar Ma, Jamie Cullum, Kasabian, Kensington, Leningrad, León, Mac Demarco, Major Lazer, Mando Diao, Maurice West, Metronomy, Nervo, Nothing but Thieves, OH Wonder, Oliver Heldens, Paul Van Dyk, PJ Harvey, Pink, Rita Ora, Ronem, Rudimental live, Steve Aoki, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, The Courteeners, The Kills, The Naked and Famous, The Pretty Reckless, The Strypes, The Vaccines, Tom Odell, Two Door Cinema Club, Valentino Khan, Vince Staples, W&W, Watsky, Weval, White Lies, and Wiz Khalifa.