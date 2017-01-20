Müpa Budapest hosts Jazz Showcase for 10th time

BBJ

Celebrating its jubilee, Müpa Budapest (formerly the Palace of Arts) is organizing its Jazz Showcase event for the 10th time in Budapest on February 3-5, after seeing the series grow into “the most important talent show in the Central European region in recent years,” according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

This year’s edition will see young performers such as the Gyula Balogh Quartet, Gino’s B Version, Girly Groove, Jazzbois, the Cintia Horváth Quintet, the Tamás Ludányi Quartet, Cymbal Rush, Janka Vörös e-Series and the Toni Snétberger Quartet compete for acclaim from the industry and audience alike.

“The talented youngsters will again showcase their skills before an international panel of renowned experts. Similarly to last year, the most exciting productions will be afforded further performance opportunities,” the organizers say.

The Jazz Showcase program will once again be accompanied by unique evening concerts this year.

On Friday February 3, drummer Dávid Hodek (already considered a veteran of the genre at only 20 years of age) will play in the Festival Theater alongside his American partners, pianist James Francies and bassist Joshua Crumbly.

Saturday February 4 will see the Balázs Bágyi New Quartet join forces with new-generation Chinese trumpeter Li Xiaochuan for a veritable tour-de-force.

At the closing gala on Sunday February 5, breakthrough artists of the past ten years, including singers Juli Fábián, Veronika Harcsa and Bálint Gájer, pianist Zoltán Balogh, guitarists Roland Balogh and Bálint Gyémánt, and Copenhagen-based saxophonist Gábor Bolla, will perform alongside the Senior Big Band led by Attila László.