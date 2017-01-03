LGT members to board ‘music train’ in Budapest

BBJ

With the participation of two original members, János Karácsony and János Solti, songs by Hungary’s iconic rock band Locomotiv GT will be performed on the stage of the Budapest Congress Center on February 12, according to a press statement.

Performing the so-called “Zenevonat” (music train) production, the band will be joined by Gábor “Biga” Heincz, Mónika “Nika” Veres and the group Abrakazabra.

The concert will feature hits by one of the most iconic Hungarian bands, such as “A Kicsi, a Nagy, az Artúr és az Indián,” “Annyi mindent nem szerettem még,” “Miénk ez a cirkusz,” “Mindenki,” “Álomarcú lány” and “Nem adom fel.”