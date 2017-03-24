K:antin Café to offer live jazz events

BBJ

The K:antin Mastercard Cashless Café in District 5 will be hosting several live jazz events featuring representatives of the local contemporary music scene, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

(Photo: Árpád Pintér / Pixeltaster. Source: K:antin’s official Facebook page)

The café of the József Katona Theater in downtown Budapest - where payment is entirely electronic - claims to offer a healthy and handcrafted breakfast menu, while on the first Sunday of each month K:antin Café hosts a special jazz brunch designed for foodies and music-lovers. Upcoming performers include the IGEN Jazz Band on April 2 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and Egri Squared on May 7 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Admission is free, but table reservation is recommended at kantin@katonaszinhaz.hu