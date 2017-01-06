Hollywood composer to give concert in Budapest

BBJ

James Newton Howard, the composer of scores for numerous successful films including Pretty Woman and The Hunger Games series, is coming to perform in Budapest on November 5, 2017, as part of his first concert tour, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

In his concert, the Grammy and Emmy Award-winning, multiple Oscar-nominated composer will celebrate Hollywood’s last three decades of film music in the László Papp Budapest Sports Arena, as part of a 20-city tour around Europe, beginning at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 3.

Howard has scored over 100 films, among them blockbusters such as Pretty Woman, The Prince of Tides, The Sixth Sense, King Kong, and The Hunger Games series, and has also completed the score for the newest addition to the Harry Potter film franchise: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. His music can be heard in more than 120 films in total, and his compositions are downloaded by many millions of people every month.

More than 100 performers will take to the stage in the show, featuring a symphony orchestra accompanied by a choir.