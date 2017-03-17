Hilton Budapest hosts World is a Rainbow exhibition

BBJ

The Hilton Budapest hotel is hosting the World is a Rainbow exhibition, presenting the artworks of children suffering from a life-threatening illness or disease, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The exhibition is open to the public between March 18 and April 7 in the Dominican Cloister of the Hilton Budapest hotel. The exhibition awaits visitors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, with free admission.

The majority of the artworks are for sale, and 100% of the proceeds are donated to the young artists and their families.