Gregorian to play concert in Budapest

BBJ

German band Gregorian, famous for Gregorian chant-inspired versions of modern pop and rock songs, will perform at the Budapest Congress Center on February 5, as part of their Final Chapter Tour 2017, according to a press statement.

On its stop in Budapest, the band featuring eight classically trained Gregorian singers, accompanied by one female singer and a rock band, will offer the Hungarian audience what organizers expect to be an “unforgettable” concert.

The singers will perform in velvet monkʼs robes surrounded by special effects to boost the show visually, enhanced further with the help of fog, wind, mirrors, pyrotechnics and unique light projections, the organizers add.

Gregorian, with its unique musical combination of traditional Gregorian music and hard rock sprinkled with spectacular special effects, has gained millions of fans over the world.