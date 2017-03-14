Celebrating St. Patrick’s, building business links

Sarah Sunday

The Irish-Hungarian Business Circle (IHBC) will be collaborating with various European Angel networks to celebrate the now annual Budapest St. Patrick’s Festival while simultaneously building ties between European businesses.

Various events will run from March 17-19, catering for both business and pleasure. On March 17, angel investors from countries including Austria, Croatia, Slovenia, and Hungary will be attending a business mixer event with each country presenting two to three business startups. The intent will be to pitch business ideas to attendees in hopes of creating co-investment ventures. The event is being co-organized by the IHBC and M27 ABSOLVO Consulting, a growth consultancy that specializes in helping tech and startup companies.

“We are targeting Irish and U.K. angel investors from the region and connected with Ireland who might invest or co-invest in early stage startups that have been vetted and are actively mentored by their respective angel associations,” organizer Mark Downey, director of internationalization and business development at M27 ABSOLVO Consulting, tells the Budapest Business Journal.

“Angel investment starts from relatively low numbers so it should appeal to anyone who is curious and interested in diversifying their retirement investments while mentoring and supporting a growing startup where they can, often through their own networks and with their wisdom,” he added.

Several guest speakers will be giving presentations, including Matty Ryan, president of the IHBC and István Papp of the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency. The event will focus on innovative practices and there will be networking opportunities as well as presentations from SMEs.

March 17 and 18 will end with a “greening” event in which attendees will be welcomed to watch as the Chain Bridge is lit up in green as the sun sets as part of Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative. The second day of the event will be devoted to a Gala Dinner that will begin at 7 p.m. and run until the early hours. The third and final day will feature the famous Szabadság tér St. Patrick’s Day Parade, with approximately 4,500 celebrating participants walking throughout the center of the city.

“The aim of the three days is to strengthen already good business links between Ireland and Hungary, while expanding our St. Patrick’s Festival to encourage a business and pleasure trip to beautiful Budapest for the weekend,” Downey explains.

The first two days of the St Patrick’s Festival will be held in the Marriott Hotel Budapest; if interested, contact Downey at mark.downey@m27.hu or register at http://ihbc.hu/events, where you can also find further details. Prices for the Gala Dinner are HUF 17,000 for IHBC members and HUF 25,000 for non-members. To book tickets send an email to a.rimaszombati@ihbc.hu or call +36 30 51 53 101, ideally before March 12.