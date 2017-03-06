Budapest to host innovation conference

Sarah Sunday

The Hungarian-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the French Institute are hosting a conference on March 23 to shed light on the topic of innovation and the source of new ideas in management companies, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The conference, entitled “How to Establish a Creative and Innovative Atmosphere in the Corporate Sector” will be led by French guest speaker Phillipe Brasseur, who specializes in cultivating ideas and creative training in innovation. Since 2002, Brasseaur has provided expert advice on how to reach full creative potential and generate fresh and novel ideas in service companies.

The organizers say the event will be discussion-based and thought provoking, pushing attendees to collaborate with each other and come up with productive ideas on how to balance workplace elements with everyday lifestyle habits. It will cover topics such as how to organize work spaces in order to save time and maximize productivity.

The workshop starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Téléthèque Room at the Institut Français, Fő utca 17 in Budapest’s District XI. The conference will be in French, without translation. The event is free of charge, but those who wish to attend must register in advance at h.antal@inst-france.hu.