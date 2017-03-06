Balaton Sound adds more names to lineup

BBJ

The five-day summer lakeside electronic music festival Balaton Sound is seeing its lineup take shape with new names being announced, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Organizers offer discount tickets until March 15.

(Photo: Balázs Mohai)

Balaton Sound is one of Europeʼs largest open-air electronic music festivals, held annually since 2007 on the southern shore of Lake Balaton. On this occasion, 23 new names have been added to the program of the festival offering more than 20 venues.

Armin Van Buuren, KSHMR, G-Eazy and Galantis have been added to the Main Stage program, while the huge tent of the Arena will host Showtek, Corey James, Raiden, StadiumX, Juicy M, Florian Picasso and Nicole Moudaber, besides the names already announced.

Several other venues at the festival will host the likes of Yellow Claw, Troyboi, Mark Reeve, Erick Morillo, Dubfire, Art Department, Max Cooper, Hucci, TC, Emperor, Loadstar and Ellke Klejn.

Similarly to last year, this year visitors can get two types of passes. The 5-Day Pass, including Day 0, gives the full crazy beach party experience at Lake Balaton, say the organizers. The 4-Day Pass is valid for the so-called regular festival days (July 6-9), also giving a great beach party experience for fans of electronic and hip-hop music. Day tickets for Day 0 and for the regular festival days are also available.

For those looking for some extra comfort and special treatment, VIP passes and VIP day tickets are available with a separate VIP entrance and entry to the VIP area with a grandstand facing the Main Stage.