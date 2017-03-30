Váci Greens’ Building B occupancy to reach 90% in July

BBJ

With the arrival of an unnamed international service provider that will rent 5,200 sqm of office space in building “B” at the Váci Greens office park as of July, the occupancy rate will be raised to around 90%, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The new large tenant at Váci Greens will move into the office corridor from the city center. “We are proud that a market leader company will trade its offices from the Central Business District to Váci Greens. It demonstrates well that the Váci Corridor provides an excellent office environment,” said Nikolett Püschl, leasing manager at Atenor.

“The range of tenants at Váci Greens is expanding constantly, and with the end of the currently ongoing negotiations it will become even more diverse and colorful. We anticipate that Building ‘B’ shall reach a 100% occupancy rate in the second half of 2017. Building ‘D’, which is under construction at present, is also quite popular on the market, and it is also expected to start its operations at the end of this year with a near 100% occupancy rate,” she added.