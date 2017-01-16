TriGránit appoints CBRE to lease Millennium Gardens

BBJ

The Hungarian office of commercial real estate services firm CBRE has been commissioned by property developer TriGránit with the exclusive leasing of its latest development, the Millennium Gardens office building, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The Millennium Gardens office building, offering 37,000 square meters of office space, is being built in close proximity to the Danube alongside Müpa Budapest (formerly the Palace of Arts) and the National Theater, and is scheduled for completion in 2019. CBRE describes the office building as a “true gem of the Budapest office market, where unique architecture and a large green park and stunning river view awaits future tenants,” the press statement said.

“We were pleased that the developer decided to appoint the CBRE team as the exclusive leasing agency. Having the largest office leasing team on the market, consisting of six skilled experts, we managed to support our clients with significant lease transactions last year,” said Judit Varga, Head of Office Agency at CBRE. “With the construction of the Millennium Towers, TriGránit has already proven that it can meet customers’ needs 2-3 years in advance, as these were also built-to-suit buildings and tenants (including K&H Bank, Morgan Stanley, Vodafone and Duna Medical) have all been very pleased with their offices ever since. The Millennium Gardens will thus also be a perfect choice for companies with high demands,” she added.

“TriGránit continues to see great opportunities in the Budapest office market, which is why we started developing the Millennium Gardens. South Pest has only a few new offices available, so this development can almost be regarded as a niche. We are confident that we are about to start a successful and fruitful cooperation with CBRE, the same as before,” said Sarolta Csikós, Head of Office Leasing at TriGránit.

CBRE has been TriGránit’s partner since 2006, when leasing of the Millennium Towers office buildings began.