Skanska eyes introducing WELL certification for its CEE buildings

Christian Keszthelyi

Real estate firm Skanska will help introduce the WELL Building Standard (WELL) to the market of Central and Eastern Europe, which the firm considers a “major leap towards fully sustainable buildings”, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Spark, developed in the Wola district of Warsaw by Skanska, will be one of the first such buildings in Poland to pursue this building standard, allowing for the state-of-the-art implementation of WELL Certification into the Polish real estate market, and will present an opportunity to popularize this standard throughout the whole CEE region, Skanska expects.

The developer’s Spark office in Poland will be one of the firsts to WELL Certification (a preeminent building standard to focus on enhancing people’s health and well-being through the built environment), and Skanska says it will also apply for certification for its projects developed in Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania.

“Newest trends point towards people and their needs, so developers also started putting humans in the center of their office building concepts,” said Marcin Lapinski, managing director of Skanska Property Hungary & Romania. “This approach is already being introduced in the CEE region as one of Skanska’s Polish projects, Spark, is about to get WELL certification. We are also planning to apply for it here in Hungary for upcoming office projects which are currently in design phase,” said Lapinski.

Administered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the WELL Building Standard is the premier standard focusing on the influence that the places we work, live and play have on the well-being of their occupants, according to Skanska. In order to achieve certification, WELL requires the property owner to submit documentation regarding their property, and have it undergo rigorous testing and a final evaluation by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). GBCI is the third-party certification body for WELL that evaluates whether properties meet WELL performance requirements in areas such as water and air. In order to maintain certification, testing must be done every three years.