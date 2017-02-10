Skanska develops Mill Park with ‘well being’ in mind

BBJ

Skanska is developing its newest Hungarian office complex, Mill Park, following the latest trends of companies consciously striving to create an innovative, comfortable and above all healthy working environment for their employees, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Skanska has already started the construction works at Mill Park, where it says it is planning to create an innovative building complex which will function as a lively meeting-point. The concept is based on one of the most important aspects: the well being of the employees who will actually work in the building, Skanska said.

Located on the Pest side of the Danube, Mill Park will offer 35,500 sqm of leasable area in large, connected levels of 4,500 sqm. The office building, which will be LEED “Gold” certified, comprises seven floors above ground and three underground parking levels. Mill Park will feature various sustainable and innovative solutions to minimize the building’s environmental footprint and significantly reduce its operating costs. Some EUR 65.2 million was allocated for the office complex, which will be delivered in Q2/Q3 of 2018.

“Due to rapid digital growth, our life is accelerating and we spend more time in the office. As pleasant office areas increasingly grow in importance, our focus is to create future-proof workplaces with unique place making,” says Marcin Łapiński, managing director of Skanska Property Hungary and Romania. “In particular for Mill Park, we will establish a larger-scale social, informal working area on the ground floor directly connected to a green, cozy courtyard. Besides a suitable location for work, the courtyard will also serve as a venue for community programs, exhibitions or other get together activities. We are glad that our approach is popular as we already see interest coming from potential tenants.”