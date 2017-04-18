Science Park receives BREEAM In-Use ‘Very good’ qualification

BBJ

Science Park in Budapest has been awarded the BREEAM In-Use “Very good” qualification once again. At the same time, renovation work at the office building is currently underway by the DVM group, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

“We had the privilege to choose from several outstanding designs during the tender,” said Hajnalka Nagy, representative of Science Park and assigned project manager, about the selection of DVM group for the renovation of the building. “The jury finally decided on the excellent concept presented by DVM group because that was the one that best harmonized with the renewed image of the building, and will be able to provide a modern, high-quality and humane working environment for our current and future tenants.”

DVM group focused on three main areas when elaborating the plans for the overall renewal of the office building, aiming to create a harmonious unity of environmental planning, interior design and bracing of the facade, to enhance the building with buoyant image elements and to make Science Park unique on the varied market of office buildings.

“It is always an exciting task to update an already existing building. And although we have gathered considerable experience in such jobs in the past few years, there are no two identical projects: each and every task will be met with customized answers at the highest level,” said Tibor Massányi, managing partner of DVM group. “Our concept is to improve the ‘user experience’ of the tenants as well as the image of the building with the help of refined architectural means. We believe that smart design serves as a significant tool of successful communication.”

Commercial real estate advisor CBRE, entrusted with the exclusive letting of the rejuvenated office building, will support new tenants in finding the office space tailored to their needs.