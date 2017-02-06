ROKI enters Europe by signing for 5,500 sqm in CTPark Arad

Japan-based company ROKI, specializing in manufacturing automotive filters, will occupy a 5,500 square-meter unit in the CTPark Arad in western Romania, at a strategic location just a few kilometers from the Hungarian border, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The space will include logistics and offices/social areas. This project is the first in Europe as a production facility for the group and is meant to supply ROKI’s customers/OEMs mainly in the European region, the press statement said.

The production facility, leased for five years with extension options, will employ 50 people in phase I, increasing to 100 in 2019. Fit-out will be finalized by the end of 2017, with mass production to start from 2018. Park benefits include excellent infrastructure and accessibility, lower costs and available skilled labor.

“We are very happy that ROKI has chosen CTPark Arad as its first European destination. This project is part of the company’s expansion policy in this region, and that is why CTP has provided spaces with extension options,” said Ana Dumitrache, Country Head at CTP Romania. She added that the location is strategic, as CTPark Arad is located in the western part of Romania with direct access to the A1 motorway, which will link Bucharest through Timișoara and Arad to Nădlac at the Hungarian border, making up Pan-European Corridor IV linking Western Europe with Southeast Europe.

The ROKI Group has expanded to 22 locations with 15 manufacturing facilities in over a dozen countries, including Japan, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, the U.S. and Mexico, covering Asia, North America and Europe.

CTP is a full-service commercial real estate developer and manager, specializing in the delivery and management of custom-built, high-tech business parks for leading international and domestic companies making strategic investments in new or expanded operations in Central Europe. CTP is the owner of the CTPark Network, which claims to be the largest integrated system of premium business parks in Central Europe, with over 3.75 million square meters of A-Class properties in over 60 strategic locations.