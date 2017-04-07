Otis moves HQ into CityZen Offices

BBJ

Otis Felvonó Kft., the Hungarian subsidiary of the international elevator firm, is moving its 870 sqm headquarter into to CityZen Offices as of April 10, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

“Our colleagues begin their workday in our brand new office on the 8th floor of Váci út 37 on April 10,” said Csaba Jónás, the managing director of Otis Felvonó Kft. “The relocation gave us the opportunity for expansion, and to provide a comfortable and representative home for the Eastern European leadership who typically have Hungarian commitments. The interior design was subordinated to the most effective cooperation between our departments, which was combined with state of the art interior solutions. Our new headquarters with easy accessibility as well as excellent panorama will hopefully serve our increasing business on the long run in the recently flourishing business quarter of the city,” Jónás added.

Located right by the Dózsa György utca metro station, within the inner section of the Váci út office corridor, the CityZen Office Building offers large and flexible office space with plenty of natural light and a range of additional services, says operator ConvergenCE. The ground floor sports a Café Frei coffee-shop and a SPAR supermarket, as well as underground bicycle-parking stands and changing rooms with showers

The “A+” office building has BREEAM “Very Good” green certification.