Oracle Hungary moves to Millennium City Center

BBJ

The Hungarian subsidiary of software firm Oracle recently moved to the 6th floor of the Millennium City Center’s building H, occupying a nearly 1,400 square-meter office constructed by DVM group and managed by Cushman & Wakefield, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Equipped with state-of-the-art mechanical systems, Oracle Hungary occupies the space with three executive offices and nearly 120 workplaces, also hosting the so-called Cloud Business Center that is vital for Oracleʼs services. The company serves the needs of its most important clients all over the world from this office (along with three other locations).

In addition to the general areas, the "control room" with its unique video wall and special audio-visual equipment, as well as the "war room" separated by a glass wall, are the heart and soul of the office, DVM says in describing the facility.

During design and construction, it was important to ensure the continuity of operations in virtually all circumstances (e.g. power outages or the maintenance of central mechanical equipment), according to DVM. The interior design was carried out by Réka Kiss and the construction plan by Finta Studio, while the landlord was represented by TriGranit Management.