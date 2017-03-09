Novodata moves into Blue Cube in Váci Corridor

Pharmaceutical software development firm Novodata is moving into the Blue Cube offices in the Váci Corridor, leasing more than 950 sqm of office space, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.
Blue Cube is one of the highlights of S IMMO Hungary’s real estate portfolio with its spacious, light-flooded and sunny offices and its flexible partitioning providing a perfect location for medium and large-sized companies, according to a the press statement. Excellent public transportation by M3 metro line, an in-house restaurant and conference room as well as plenty of services at the next-door Duna Pláza are available for tenants, the statement adds.
“We are delighted to have Novodata among our tenants and we are convinced that Blue Cube will prove to be a perfect choice with its numerous amenities such as access for vans and lorries, goods lift, customer service area, and the building’s high technical standard,” said Katalin Sermer, country manager of S IMMO in Hungary. “We experience a growing interest for the building which also boasts a ‘BREEAM Very Good’ certificate and we are confident that others will follow in the upcoming months,” she added.
Novodata was established in Hungary in 1988 and joined ADG Apotheken-Dienstleistungsgesellschaft mbH, part of the Phoenix Group, in 2016. Since ADG has a long-standing subsidiary company on a similar market, LX-Line, it decided to centralize the operations from two different offices into one common office space. The main driver in the office search was to find an attractive long-term solution for the consolidation of these two companies.
Colliers International represented landlord S IMMO, and Tower Ingatlan represented Novodata/LX Line in the transaction.