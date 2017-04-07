Kálvin Square office building reaches 96% occupancy

Christian Keszthelyi

ConvergenCE’s Kálvin Square office building of has reached 96% occupancy with 18 tenants, including companies such as Philip Morris Hungary, Faludi Wolf Theiss Lawyers, Aegon Hungary and GEOX, leaving only 136 sqm office space available to be let, according a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The building, which has been renovated internally and had it list of services expanded since it was purchased by ConvergenCE in April, 2015, is situated in the heart of Budapest, sporting a total of 9,500 sqm of space on nine floors.

“By creating a living, green wall of plants, we have made the reception area much more friendly; we have redecorated lift lobbies and community spaces and carried out a complete rebranding of the building. In addition, we have installed new dressing rooms with showers for bicycle-users, as this is an essential requirement in today’s office buildings,” said Csaba Zeley, head of asset management at ConvergenCE.

Services the building has to offer include a café, a bank and a pharmacy. It is also well-located with several tram routes and two metro lines in the immediate vicinity.