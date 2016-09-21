Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Immofinanz reports stable Q1 financial results

 BBJ
 Wednesday, September 21, 2016, 15:14

Real estate firm Immofinanz recorded stable operating results in the first quarter of its 2016 financial year at EUR 45.3 million, according to a press release issued today. Immofinanz Hungary represents 8.8% of the company’s total portfolio.

Globally, rental income fell from EUR 82.2 mln to EUR 76.8 mln due to temporary rent reductions in Moscow and the planned sale of properties, the press statement said. Rental income in Hungary was stable and totaled EUR 6.5 mln, which accounts for 8.4% of the group’s total rental income, the press statement noted. 

In Hungary Immofinanz has 32 properties (25 standing investments and seven pipeline projects) worth EUR 477 mln. The standing investment portfolio splits into 12 office buildings (12.6% of the total office portfolio) and 13 retail properties (7% of the total retail portfolio).

Globally, the results of asset management improved by 3.9% to EUR 54.5 mln, based on a decline in property expenses. Net profit for the reporting period amounted to EUR 21.9 mln.

“Our focus for the operating business in the first quarter included further quality and efficiency improvements, the strengthening of ties with current tenants and the acquisition of new tenants as well as the optimization of our offering,” commented Oliver Schumy, CEO of Immofinanz. “In the retail sector, we have opened three further STOP SHOPs in Poland and Serbia since the beginning of May. These retail parks have roughly 13,500 sqm of rental space in total and are fully occupied,” he added.

Related articles

  • Business

    FHB H1 loss narrows on provisions release

    FHB Mortgage Bank booked a first-half loss of HUF 1.5 bln, down from HUF 5.3 bln in the base period due to a provisions release, an earnings report issued late yesterday showed, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

     Fri, Aug. 19, 2016, 11:19
  • Business

    Graphisoft Park after-tax profit edges up

    Graphisoft Park, a listed company that owns and operates a business park in the north of the capital, had after-tax profit of €683,000 in the second quarter, up 3.3% year-on-year, an earnings report released late yesterday shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

     Fri, Aug. 5, 2016, 11:32
  • Business

    MTel profit drops as revenue slips in Q2

    Magyar Telekomʼs second-quarter net income was HUF 11.59 billion, down 14.3% at  from the same period a year earlier, an earnings report published late yesterday shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

     Fri, Aug. 5, 2016, 08:53
  • Business

    MOL profit rises 45%, lifted by lower tax in Q2

    Hungarian oil and gas company MOLʼs second-quarter net income rose 45% year-on-year to HUF 83.5 billion as corporate tax costs fell on the one-off impact of a transition to International Financial Reporting Standards, an earnings report released early today shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

     Fri, Aug. 5, 2016, 08:41
  • Business

    Rába revenues rise, operating profit falls

    Hungarian automotive company Rába had revenues of HUF 10.93 billion in the second quarter of 2016, up 3.1% from a year earlier, as EBITDA rose 17.6% to HUF 1.08 bln and operating profit dropped 26.1% to HUF 550 mln, Rábaʼs IFRS consolidated preliminary report published yesterday shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

     Thu, Aug. 4, 2016, 09:14
  • Real Estate

    Immofinanz Hungary represents 8.7% of total portfolio

    Properties of Immofinanz in Hungary had a carrying amount of €476.1 million in the past financial year, representing 8.7% of the company’s total portfolio, including 32 properties – 25 standing investments and 7 pipeline projects – according to a financial report issued today.  

     Mon, Aug. 1, 2016, 13:14
  • Economy

    Forint softens on interbank forex market

    The forint traded at 312.980 to the euro at 5.30pm on Tuesdayʼs interbank market, softening from 311.88 late on Monday. The forint traded at 285.00 against the dollar from 284.15. It was quoted at 287.180 to the Swiss franc compared to 287.74 earlier.

     Tue, July 26, 2016, 17:46
  • Economy

    MOL, Richter lift BUX

    The Budapest Stock Exchangeʼs main BUX index finished the session on Tuesday up 0.23% at 28,014.13, rising on gains by oil and gas company MOL and drugmaker Richter.

     Tue, July 26, 2016, 17:44
  • Economy

    Richter lifts BUX

    The Budapest Stock Exchangeʼs main BUX index finished the session on Monday up 0.35% at 27,950.24, rising on gains by drugmaker Richter.

     Mon, July 25, 2016, 19:10
  • Economy

    Forint firms strengthens on interbank forex market

    The forint traded at 311.88 to the euro around 5:30 in the evening on Monday, firming from 313.25 late Friday. The forint strengthened to 284.15 from 285.35 against the dollar. It advanced to 287.74 from 288.64 to the Swiss franc.

     Mon, July 25, 2016, 19:06