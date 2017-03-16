Immofinanz launches myhive office concept in Hungary

BBJ

Real estate investor Immofinanz Hungary has announced the launch of its “myhive” international office brand to the local market, to be implemented in five of its modern office buildings in Budapest, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Greenpoint 7 and Haller Gardens have already gone through the transformation process, turning the properties’ common areas into spaces offering an extended service range and improved infrastructure to encourage socialization. After the transformation, the buildings are referred to as myhive Greenpoint 7 and myhive Haller Gardens.

The plans are for the myhive concept to be further rolled-out at the Átrium Park (to become myhive Átrium Park), Globe 13 and Xenter 13 buildings (to become myhive Thirteen), which will significantly improve the tenant and visitor experience, and bring added attractiveness for the workspace provided by Immofinanz.

“Myhive is our international office brand, which stands for a friendly atmosphere driven by attentive staff and a hotel-inspired design as well as a number of services and amenities to enable tenants to focus on their business and attract the best talents," explained Christian Traunfellner, head of the asset management office at Immofinanz. “Both the friendly atmosphere and infrastructure encourage communication between our tenants and help our community managers to create a thriving community. In the first step of the brand’s rollout we bring the myhive brand to 20 Immofinanz office buildings in six countries: Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania and Hungary. The majority of the transformation has already been completed,” he added.

The myhive concept is centered on four main characteristics, which outline its core benefits: hotel-inspired design, attentive service, versatile infrastructure and international community.

The official myhive launch in Hungary is marked by the completion of the modernization process within myhive Greenpoint 7, as the result of which the building now becomes a myhive flagship project, after undergoing a full upgrade of its interior common areas, to include new sitting and socializing areas, new facilities and services. The canteen at the lobby level has also been redesigned and fully refurbished. The exterior of the property will also be modernized, with a focus on green spaces and socializing areas.

”We are delighted that five of the office buildings in our local portfolio have been selected for the implementation of the myhive brand; Hungary and Romania are the countries in the region, alongside Poland, developing the largest number of myhive locations in this first step,” added Viktor Nagy, the Hungary country manager at Immofinanz. ”This new Immofinanz concept is fully focused on the needs and expectations of tenants and their employees, and it is important for future myhive buildings to have a good location, efficient infrastructure and high degree of flexibility,” he added.

In Hungary, Immofinanz says it is among the top office space owners, with an office portfolio including 11 properties, with a total rentable surface of more than 163,000 sqm.