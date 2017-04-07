Immofinanz Hungary’s portfolio worth EUR 468 mln in 2016

BBJ

By the end of 2016, the Hungarian portfolio of Immofinanz comprised 11.7% of the total, with the exclusion of Russia, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Its portfolio of 30 buildings here (23 completed investments and seven in development) have a total book value of EUR 468.8 million.

The completed portfolio comprises of 11 office buildings (12.9% of the total) and 12 retail real estates (13.9% of the total).

The occupancy rate of the Hungarian portfolio has grown to 90.7% by the end of the year from end-April’s 84.7%.

By the end of the 2016 financial year, the Hungarian portfolio’s rental revenue had grown to EUR 17.8 mln, which is 11.4% of the group’s total.