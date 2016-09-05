Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

GTC launches construction of White House

 BBJ
 Monday, September 5, 2016, 12:36

Real estate developer GTC Hungary confirmed it has started construction on its latest office development project, the 21,500 square-meter GTC White House, according to a press release issued late last week.

GTC has selected Swietelsky as contractor for the basement works, while international property consulting firms Cushman & Wakefield and CBRE have been appointed joint exclusive letting agents, the press release noted.  

Planned for completion by the end of 2017, the GTC White House is "a new office development that embodies the spirit of the post-crisis revival and helps solve the pressing problem of Budapestʼs aging office market supply," the real estate firm said.

Concurrently, GTC Hungary will also carry out a full interior refurbishment and technical reconstruction at the Duna Tower office building.

"We are proud that GTC have mandated C&W to lease GTC White House, which, given the location and quality, will undoubtedly prove popular to occupiers looking for Grade A offices in the active Váci út office submarket," said David M. Johnston, Partner and Head of Office at Cushman & Wakefield’s Budapest office.

The entire CBRE Advisory & Transaction Services office team will manage leasable areas at GTC White House. Over the past eight years, they have helped let 282,000 sqm of retail space, generating €39 million in rent, according to the press release.

“It is part of our philosophy to provide tailored solutions to future tenants, and this is also the case for GTC White House. This is why our entire team is working shoulder to shoulder on this project," said Judit Varga, Head of Advisory & Transaction Services/ Investor Leasing/ Offices at CBRE.

“The purchase last year of Duna Tower was a milestone in the history of GTC. Now we are fortifying our position with GTC White House, which will set the highest standards in the Budapest office market,” said GTC Commercial Director Bori Gedai.

The GTC White House design incorporates and renovates the 100-year-old building of a former elevator factory (Schlick Felvonógyár) to create a modern office space of approximately 2,000 sqm in an exceptional and unique working environment, according to the press release. The preserved historic building will be integrated into the whole of the new 21,500-sqm class A office complex, which will be built to a LEED Gold environmental standard. GTC White House will have underground parking for 299 vehicles, over 150 bicycle stands, and shower suites.

Emphasizing that the Budapest office market is reviving after the downturn in 2008, the overall market vacancy rate currently stands at 10.3% from a low point of 22% in 2012, GTC noted.

The Duna Tower, which was purchased by GTC in one of the biggest single-asset office building acquisitions in 2015, will also be renewed. The interior refurbishing of 3,000 sqm of community areas and the full technical reconstruction of Budapest’s highest office building started in July. The remodeling of the 16-storey building, which offers a total of 31,500 sqm of gross leasable area, is scheduled to finish in mid-October.

Related articles

  • Economy

    MNB foundations buy office plots for €55 mln

    The Pallas Athena Foundations of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) have acquired three plots on the office corridor of Váci út for €55.2 million, the head of investment firm Optima Befektetési, which manages the controversial foundationsʼ assets, said at a press conference today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

     Mon, Sept. 5, 2016, 13:26
  • Economy

    KSH: Retail sales in Hungary grow in July

    The volume of retail sales in Hungary was up 2.7% in July, compared to the same month a year earlier, according to raw data, while it grew by 3.8% adjusted for calendar effects, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported today in a first reading of data.

     Mon, Sept. 5, 2016, 13:23
  • Business

    Big financial loss puts PannErgy deeper in red

    Geothermal energy company PannErgyʼs first-half losses increased to HUF 252 million from HUF 58 mln in the corresponding period of 2015 as financial losses grew, an earnings report released late Friday shows, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

     Mon, Sept. 5, 2016, 13:04
  • Whosnews

    ABB Hungary names Country Managing Director

    Taira-Julia Lammi has been appointed Country Managing Director of engineering and technology firm ABB Hungary, taking effect on September 1, according to a press release issued last week.

     Mon, Sept. 5, 2016, 12:27
  • Economy

    Decree instructs banks to offer basic payment accounts

    The government has instructed banks to offer basic payment accounts from October 15, transposing the European Unionʼs Payment Accounts Directive (2014/92/EU), according to a government decree published in the official gazette Magyar Közlöny, Hungarian news agency MTI reported today.

     Mon, Sept. 5, 2016, 12:16
  • Business

    OTP sells HUF 190 mln of treasury shares

    Hungarian-owned OTP Bank sold 25,657 treasury shares on the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE) for approximately HUF 190.2 million on Friday, a disclosure released today shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

     Mon, Sept. 5, 2016, 10:59
  • Economy

    Szijjártó: German carmakers keep faith in Hungary

    German carmakers have continued to trust in Hungary, building on their positive experiences in the country, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Friday following a meeting with Matthias Wissmann, president of the 600-member German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

     Mon, Sept. 5, 2016, 10:31
  • Budapest

    Budapest mayor expects metro refit to accelerate

    Budapest Mayor István Tarlós expects the renovation of the capitalʼs M3 metro line to accelerate, he told the press after holding a two-hour discussion with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán Friday morning, Hungarian news agency MTI reported during the day.

     Mon, Sept. 5, 2016, 09:54
  • Economy

    Hungary, Oman discuss tax, oil cooperation

    Hungary’s Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga and Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhy, Omanʼs oil and gas minister, agreed that the swift conclusion of an intergovernmental agreement on avoiding double taxation is indispensable to help further bilateral economic cooperation, Hungarian news agency MTI reported on Friday.

     Mon, Sept. 5, 2016, 09:29
  • Opinion

    How to earn your employees’ loyalty?

    Hiring and training new employees is an expensive and long process, therefore it’s advisable to focus on keeping the high-performing colleagues at the company. This is especially true for those key people whose loss would be a setback in the performance of the organization. 

     Mon, Sept. 5, 2016, 08:05