Gateway Office Park welcomes new tenant

BBJ

Atmedia is moving into CPI’s Gateway Office Park, on the Pest side of Árpád Bridge, where the advertising agency will establish its new headquarters on space of 1,548 square meters as of the first quarter of the year, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

At the same time, Orange Business Services has extended its tenancy period in the building complex, which is expected to be renovated soon.

As a continuation of its strategy, CPI said it will renew the lobbies and community spaces before the towers at the Gateway Office Park under a modern and innovative concept, once renovation work at the Balance Building and Balance Loft is complete.