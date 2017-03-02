Futureal’s Advance Tower to be certified WELL Building Standard

BBJ

Futureal Group expects its Advance Tower in Hungary will soon become the first office building in the country to obtain the WELL Building Standard certification, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The International WELL Building Institute’s system examines buildings’ impact on the human body, health and environment, and rates them based on seven categories – air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort and mind.

The pre-qualification process of Advance Tower, which will be built on Váci út in District 13, has already begun, and Futureal Group promises that all its further office projects will be realized in line with the requirements of the WELL Building Standard.

Advance Tower, located within the Váci Corridor, will be the first of Futureal Group’s Hungarian projects that has been designed to meet the WELL Building Standard’s requirements, the press release said. Futureal Group will keep the requirements in mind during its forthcoming office development projects, including Corvin 5 as well as Budapest ONE Business Park, the group added.

“Work environment is among the top three factors affecting employees’ performance and satisfaction. Futureal has been committed to sustainability and thus when developing our office buildings, factors that improve employees’ health and well-being are of great importance, besides environmental considerations and energy requirements. Our aim is creating a work environment that is beneficial not just for the comfort of employees but also for their health. This is why we would like Advance Tower to become the first office building with WELL Building Standard certification in Hungary,” said Tibor Tatár, CEO of Futureal.

The six-storey, ‘A’ category building has already acquired a BREEAM certification, indicating that it meets the highest sustainability requirements. Advance Tower will have 11,900 square meters of gross leasable area (GLA) and will be realized through an investment of a total value of EUR 36 million (approx. HUF 11.2 billion).

Besides Advance Tower, Futureal Group realizes office development projects of a total of more than 75,000 sqm in Budapest. The 25,000 sqm first phase of Budapest ONE Business Park will be located in Őrmező in District 11, at Hungary’s largest multi-modal transport hub, next to Etele tér and the Kelenföld railway station.

The 5th and 6th phases of the Corvin Promenade project will be realized in the neighborhood of the 25,000 sqm Skypark that was finished at the end of 2016. When planning the ‘A’ category office building’s concept, features that are extremely important for tech companies received special attention; for instance, higher electrical capacity and dual power supply providing continuous, uninterrupted operation.