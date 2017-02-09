Futureal Group hands over Skypark at Corvin Promenade

BBJ

Futureal Group has handed over the Skypark office building as the latest section of the Corvin Promenade, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The recently finished 25,000 sqm business center boasts the latest technology since it was planned to meet the needs of R&D, and is entirely occupied by one tenant. Skypark is one of the most significant rental transactions in the Hungarian office market since the start of the financial crisis.

The building has received BREEAM “Very Good” certification. Its environmentally-friendly solutions include automated shading technology, which can control the exposure to sunshine as necessary, an electric car charger, green roof, bicycle storage, dressing rooms, showers as well as energy-efficient mechanical systems, among other features. Facilitating efficient, creative work had high priority, when planning the interior design. An “urban space” was designed at the entrance of the office building with a statue, fountain and seating surfaces, where 10-meter high plane trees have been planted as well. Nearly 100 shops, restaurants, cafés, a fitness and wellness center, laundry, post office, bank offices and a cinema can be found in the surroundings.

“In 2015, the construction of the eastern closing block of the Corvin Promenade project was started with the development of Skypark,” said Tibor Tatár, CEO of Futureal. “The building, based on innovative solutions, was designed by the internationally recognised, FIABCI audience award-winner Zoboki-Demeter and Associates Architects. On the ground floor, restaurants, cafés, and a kindergarten can be found, moreover, the building has a two-story lobby and a conference center on the first floor. In addition to the underground garage, a parking house with 169 parking lots satisfy the parking needs.”

Gábor Futó, founder of Futureal Group, noted: “With the 22-hectare Corvin Promenade urban development project, we managed to revive a prominent section of Józsefváros in the heart of Budapest, not solely from an architectural point of view but both in terms of culture and economy. Skypark marks a further milestone of this rehabilitation that transforms Corvin Quarter into a knowledge quarter. According to our plans, the rehabilitation of the Corvin Promenade will be finished in the next three years, so it will show its final form soon,” he added.