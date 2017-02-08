Dome Facility Services Group wins the ‘Facility Management Company of the Year 2016’ award

BBJ

Dome Facility Services Group has been awarded the title Facility Management Company of the Year 2016 at the annual iroda.hu real estate gala held on February 2 at the Várkert Bazár in Budapest, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

In 2016 Dome Group won an industrial FM commission for 500,000 sqm, entered the international market and extended its scope of activities.

Dome Facility Services Group has offered integrated facility management (FM) services on the Hungarian real estate market for more than 13 years. Besides that, energy and interior construction services are also offered to clients under the brand names Dome Energy and Dome Fit-out. The Dome Real Estate Consulting service branch provides clients with full scale real estate and FM consulting services.

Following its continuous and dynamic development, Dome Group has become a key player of the FM market in Hungary, the company says.