C&W receives property management award

BBJ

Cushman & Wakefield Hungary’s Asset Services team has been awarded “Property Management Firm of the Year” at the annual Office of the Year gala event organized by iroda.hu, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The Asset Services team currently employs 51 professionals and manages over 822,799 square meters of retail, office and industrial space for 881 tenants in 43 properties. Besides retaining most of its appointments, in 2016 the team secured the complete management and leasing of the Mammut Shopping and Entertainment Center, the Nordic Light office building and the CPI retail portfolio.

Additionally, the team was involved in two important projects last year: the GE Office campus and the Oracle – Cloud Business Center, featured in the finals (top 4) of the Office of the Year category. The Project Management team finished over 90,000 sqm fit-out works in 2016 for clients such as GE, Oracle, ARM, Cofidis, Daimler, Sophos, Mondelez, Valad, Avon, Redevco, Vodafone and Ford.

“I am delighted by the company’s performance over the past year. We couldn’t have obtained this acknowledgement without our clientsʼ trust and loyalty,” said Gergely Pados, Managing Partner at Cushman & Wakefield in Budapest.

“Winning this award one year after the Cushman & Wakefield and DTZ merger truly represents the success of the joint company efforts. Being a real estate agency, every recognition is reflected as a cooperation of our departments. We would like to thank our clients for the award, who have chosen us as their trusted real estate advisors, and our colleagues working hard on earning and keeping this trust, providing a strong base for our growth in the future,” commented János Szeifert, Associate and Head of Asset Services.