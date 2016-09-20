C&W Hungary receives Euromoney awards

BBJ

Real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield Hungary has won awards in two categories in global financial magazine Euromoney’s Real Estate Awards 2016, according to a press release issued late yesterday. The Budapest office grabbed first place in ‘Overall’ and ‘Agency and letting,’ and ranked second in the ‘Valuation’ and ‘Research’ categories.

Euromoney magazine’s 12th Real Estate Survey invited companies involved in the real estate sector to say which firms they think have been the best providers of real estate products and services in their market over the past 12 months, C&W said about the awards.

“I would like to thank our clients for being so loyal and for giving their votes to us year by year. I am extremely proud of the Cushman & Wakefield team for keeping its market-leading position in Hungary and for constantly being able to deliver best-in-class services to our business partners,” said Gergely Pados, Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield in Budapest.

Cushman & Wakefield has regularly ranked first in various categories in the past eight years, the press statement noted.