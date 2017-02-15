CTP provides DHL greener, cheaper lighting in Hungary

BBJ

Real estate developer CTP has announced a major energy saving initiative starting in the logistics warehouse of DHL in CTPark Budapest South near Üllő, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Following pilot projects last year to assess the reduction of energy consumption, it was found that changing to LED lighting could reduce electricity costs by 5%, with a fast return on investment (ROI) within two years. “There are other ways to reduce energy consumption, but LED is the fastest, has the most impact and is very interesting for our clients,” says Stefan de Goeij, head of property management at CTP.

The DHL Supply Chain Logistic property in CTPark Budapest South, near Üllő (28 km southeast of central Budapest) will be fully green, with an LED lighting refit of the current older system, both in the 32,500 sqm warehouse area and 50,000 sqm external area.

With the refit costing approximately EUR 200,000, savings will reach at EUR 120,000 in the first year, with a ROI within just 1.7 years. The comprehensive lighting refit will be completed in April.

CTP had already exchanged 250,000 sqm of LED lighting in its properties up to the end of last year, and will now roll out a further 400,000 sqm of LED lighting throughout the portfolio in the year ahead. The new initiative demonstrates CTP’s commitment to green values, and recognizes the needs of clients to run ever more cost effective and ecologically sound operations, the company says.